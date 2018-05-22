'We must not fire the first bullet at Pakistan': Rajnath Singh

Union Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that India is a peaceful country which believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (whole world is one family). Targeting Pakistan, he said that India wants to make good relationship with neighbouring countries but if they fire the first bullet then they will get befitting reply. "We must not fire the first bullet at Pakistan, but if they open fire, you must decide how to retaliate," said Singh. Singh was addressing at BSF Investiture Ceremony in the national capital today.