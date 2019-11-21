Must focus on harnessing IT for effective delivery of justice: CJI

Sharad Arvind Bobde, Chief Justice of India (CJI) stated that it is important to focus on harnessing IT and IT-enabled services for providing efficient and cost-effective delivery of justice. "Given the increasing usage of information and technology among the citizens, we must increasingly focus on harnessing IT and IT-enabled services for providing more efficient and cost-effective access and delivery of justice," said CJI Sharad Arvind Bobde. "Must do serious study concerning the future of artificial intelligence in law, especially how it can assist in judicial decision making, certainly not substitute it," he added.