Must ensure zero tolerance: Border Guard Bangladesh on killings of smugglers across Bangladesh-India border

While addressing the media, Brigadier Jalal Gani, Commander of the North West Region, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Bangladesh's Rangpur talked about killings of smugglers across Bangladesh-India border. He said that there should be zero tolerance regarding killings. He said, "Regarding the killing (of smugglers across Bangladesh-India border), we request that we should follow the law of the land. Killing is not the solution. As per procedure we must hand over smugglers to concerned country. We hand over Indians through BSF to Police. They do the same but in some cases killing takes place. We must ensure zero tolerance regarding killings."