I must earn my place in Spain squad: Striker Villa

Madrid, Aug 29 (IANS) New York City forward David Villa on Tuesday said he is ready to give his all to help Spain's football team win in 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

Having hung up his boots three years ago, Villa, a former Barcelona striker and Spain's all-time top goalscorer, came out of international retirement when he was named in the squad for the upcoming qualifying fixtures against Italy and Liechtenstein, reports Efe.

"I am returning to the same role, that which I had in the past; to help, to add to the team, to give everything I have to benefit the squad, to try to beat Italy," said the 35-year-old native of the northern region of Asturias.

The 35-year-old, who also had spells at Valencia and Atlético Madrid, spoke of his delight at returning to La Roja, the national team.

"I am on cloud nine, very happy to see all of my friends again, the staff and the people from the Federation. These are beautiful days with great memories that I am reliving," he said.

Villa said he would no be disappointed if he did not get a chance to play in the upcoming matches.

"I have not been called upon for three years and I have to earn a chance to play," he said, "the past has nothing to do with it, we start from scratch. I will support the coach (Julen Lopetegui) whatever his decision is."

