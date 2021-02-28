We must create our own games, apps that’d be adopted around world: Javadekar

New Delhi, Mar 01 (ANI): While addressing a press conference in the national capital on February 28, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister of India, Prakash Javadekar said, “Many games played on mobile phones and gadgets are violent and addictive. PUBG was just one example of it. Criticizing isn't the solution. We must create our own games or apps that'd be adopted around the world for their values rooted in Indian ethos,” he added.