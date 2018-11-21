We must celebrate sports for our togetherness: President Kovind in Australia

President Ram Nath Kovind addressed Australia-based Indian community in Sydney on Wednesday. He expressed his best wishes to the cricket teams of both India and Australia for their ongoing cricket series. President Kovind said, "My state visit is not complete without meeting our Australian friends in a sporting arena. We must celebrate sports for the sake of it and for our togetherness." This is President Kovind's first visit to Australia in the capacity of an Indian President. He was earlier in Vietnam where he held several bilateral talks.