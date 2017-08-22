Muslims organise 'Bhandara' for the visitors of Ramdevra fair, spreading brotherhood

Every year, lakhs of devotees, irrespective of their caste, creed or religion take up a journey to Ramdevra, a village in Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. They come to pay tributes at the Samadhi of Baba Ramdev and seek blessings. They also attend the famous Ramdevra fair, which is organized after him. Baba Ramdev was a fourteenth century ruler and saint who devoted his life for the upliftment of the downtrodden. He took Samadhi at the age of 33 and today, he is worshiped by many social groups of India as Ishta-deva. Community kitchens are organized at various places of the state for the people who come to visit the Ramdevri fair, however, the one in Pushkar Road has become an exemplar of communal harmony. The reason being the people from Muslim community serve food to visitors here, irrespective of their religion. Elders can be seen instilling the sense of brotherhood and compassion into their young ones by letting them serve 'Poori-subzi, an Indian cuisine on their folk's platter. Along with the community Kitchens, a beautiful stage was also set up where pictures and idols of Baba Ram devi ji were kept. The burning of Incense sticks and singing of bhajans and kirtans created a holy atmosphere all around. As Baba Ram Devji believed in equality of all human beings and treated everyone equally, people of different religious faith pay homage to this saint, thus strengthening the secular fabric of our country.