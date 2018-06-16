Muslims mark end of Ramadan with celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr

Muslims all over the nation celebrated the Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the two most important festivals of the Islamic calendar. Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, was observed across India on Saturday. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic lunar calendar. It also symbolises peace and brotherhood. On Eid, people wear new clothes and visit holy shrines to seek blessings of the divine. The festival is marked with feasts and the meeting of families, relatives and friends, where they exchange greetings and gifts with each other.