Muslims manufacturers bind 'Account registers' for Hindu shopkeepers on Dhanteras

The season of festivities has ushered. Starting from Durga Puja to Dussehra to Diwali, Indians are busy celebrating a row of festivals. To make these festivals wholesome, all communities and religions in India contribute their bit in these splendid celebrations of unity. In Ahmedabad city of Gujarat, a number of Muslim workers are expeditiously binding 'Account Registers' which are to be sold ahead of 'Dhanteras', a Hindu festival when shopkeepers worship for prosperity in their business.