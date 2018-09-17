Muslims indulge in Hindu fest of 'Ganesh Chaturthi' in Mumbai

A group of Hindus and Muslims in India's western Mumbai city took an initiative to spread the message of communal harmony among people by welcoming Hindu elephant god, Ganesha, marking the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Apart from the usual crowd of Hindus in the processions, Muslim men were also seen around carrying palanquin of Lord Ganesha and dancing to the drum beats on the joyous occasion of Lord 'Bappa''s birthday. The ten-day festival, starts on the fourth day of Bhadripada, the sixth month in Hindu calendar. Marked with the installation of Lord Ganesha's clay idols at homes and on large stages set-up in public spaces, 'Ganesh-Chaturthi' is observed among its devotees irrespective of caste, creed or religion. People chant vedic hymns and pray for prosperity and wisdom in their lives during the festival. After ten days Lord Ganesha bids adieu to his beloved devotees. The dutiful followers with great pomp and show carryout the procession of Lord Ganesha and immerse his clay idol into the nearby water body with a wish to again welcome the Lord next year. The festivals in India are the medium to bring diversified cultures, traditions and religions in peaceful communion, wherein people dilute their differences and celebrate the unity of our country.