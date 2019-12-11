Muslims in India should not worry due to CAB: HM Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Muslims in India need not worry due to Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Don't get scared if someone tries to scare you. This is Narendra Modi's Government working according to Constitution, minorities will get full protection." While speaking in Rajya Sabha, he further added, "Misinformation has been spread that this bill is against Muslims of India. I want to ask the people saying this, that how is this bill related to Indian Muslims? They are Indian citizens and will always remain, there is no discrimination against them."