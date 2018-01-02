Muslims in India must not hesitate from saying 'Vande Mataram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai': BJP legislator

After sparking a controversy by saying that India is a country only for those following Hindu religion, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vikram Saini delivered another similar statement. While responding to his previous speech, the BJP leader demanded that Muslims residing in India must not hesitate from saying 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. He added that both Muslims and Hindus in India are living happily. Earlier, Saini said that since the name of the country is Hindustan, it suggests that it belongs to Hindus.