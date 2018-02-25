Muslims in India are ancestors of Lord Ram: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

Adding fuel to the volatile 'Ram Mandir' issue, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh sparked controversy by stating that the Muslims in India are ancestors of Lord Ram. Singh said the Muslims should come together with the Hindus to construct 'Ram Mandir'. Speaking further he took a jibe at All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and said he wants to break the integrity of the nation.