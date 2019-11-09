Muslims in country had accepted SC's verdict: Imam Bukhari

While addressing a press conference in the national capital after the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, the Shahi Imam of the Jama Masjid in Delhi, Syed Ahmed Bukhari said that we accept the court's order and Muslims of India want peace in the country. "We accept Supreme Court's order, Muslims of India want peace in the country. Before the court's order, all Muslims had said that they would accept the court's order, whatever it may be,"