Muslims back alternatives; But secular parties slam ‘traitors’? | Converse India

On Converse India, In polls, Muslims purportedly back 'alternatives', but 'secular' parties call all Muslim parties 'BJP B-Team'. Asaduddin Owaisi, Badruddin Ajmal, and Abbas Siddiqui hit back saying, 'Muslims fed up with your hypocrisy'. BJP National Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi says, 'In West Bengal, the percentage of the Muslim population is 27% as per Census 2011, and the percentage of Muslims in Government services is 1.8%'. TMC Spokesperson Dr. Riju Dutta adds, 'The communal harmony in Bengal is a part of the culture. Muslims in this country are an inseparable part and their votes matter'. 'The Secular parties are responsible for the 'desecularization' of Muslims. These parties never gave the Muslims political space or relevance', adds Shehzad Poonawalla, a political analyst.