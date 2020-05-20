Muslims Are Alienated From PM Modi, Not the Indian State: Survey

An ongoing nationwide survey during the COVID-19 pandemic by C-Voter reveals that Indian Muslims have a lot of trust in virtually all public institutions of India, except the Prime Minister and the Central government.

The entire world and the global media remains focused on the COVID-19 pandemic and the human and economic devastation caused by it. But when it comes to India, the part of the focus has been on alleged Islamophobia and rising intolerance towards Muslims even during the pandemic.

Top media outlets like Washington Post, The New York Times, The Guardian and BBC among others have been highlighting this ever since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014. But recently, a US Congressional body on religious freedom the USCRIF has rebuked India for discrimination against Muslims. The Organisation of Islamic Countries has raised similar concerns.

For the first time, even the mainstream and social media in the Middle East seems to have joined the chorus. "Liberal" Indians have anyway held this view for some time now.

A nationwide C-Voter was conducted in the aftermath of Covid to seek answers to some questions:

Are Muslims alienated from the ruling regime?

Are they alienated even with India?

Who and what are responsible for this gulf?

Can it be bridged?

Trust Problem

Results of the survey provide two clear answers. The first is that Muslims have a trust problem with the prime minister and the central government run by the BJP and allies. Second, they conclusively demonstrate the perception spread by both Hindutva and secular zealots that Muslims are alienated from India is a blatant lie.

On the face of it, the dictum that citizens rally behind their leader during times of a national crisis seems to hold true. Of alł the Indians polled recently, 76.3 percent said that they had "a lot of trust" in the prime minister while a mere 6.5 percent expressed "no trust at all" in the office. This is a remarkable change over a similar survey in 2018 when 58.6 percent of Indians expressed a lot of trust in the PM while 16.3 percent said they had no trust at all in him.

But these "national approval ratings" hide deeply disturbing differences, particularly when it comes to the Muslim community, the largest minority.

"58.4 percent of Muslims have “a lot of trust” in the PM while 13 percent expressed “no trust at all”. " - C-Voter

The corresponding figures for 2018 were 39.3 percent and 30 percent respectively. The numbers do reveal, that the trust factor among Muslims has grown considerably when it comes to the prime minister. But it is far lower than trust displayed by other categories of Indians.

The fault lines appear even more stark when you look at the numbers for citizens who are considered to be strong BJP supporters during Lok Sabha elections. In 2020, 91.4 per of upper caste Hindus said they had a lot of trust in the PM, while a mere 1.3 percent expressed no trust at all. The corresponding figures for 2018 were 72.3 percent and 10.3 percent.

Similarly, 78.6 percent of other backward castes in 2020 expressed a lot of trust in the PM while just 3.9 percent had no trust at all. The corresponding figures for 2018 were 59.8 percent and 16.7 percent. Remember, this widening gulf is in times of an unprecedented crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic.

So has the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas & Sabka Vishwas" failed specially when it comes to the last part of the slogan?

"I am not surprised by these figures. The disenchantment and mistrust have been building since long," says social scientist Sanjay Kumar who has been mining and analyzing electoral as well as national survey data for decades.

According to him, it doesn't matter if the grievances of the Muslim community are real or exaggerated.

"What matters is that they are genuinely convinced they are losing legitimacy under the current regime" - Sanjay Kumar, Social Scientist

Senior journalist Kanchan Gupta who was in the Prime Minister's Office during the term of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee is convinced that the claim of increasing discrimination against Muslims in the current regime is hogwash.

"Look at the facts. Every single policy, program or scheme launched by the Modi government since 2014 has delivered welfare and other benefits irrespective of caste, gender, religion and any other identity. Are you telling me Muslim women have not benefited from the Ujjwala Yojana (free gas cylinders for the poor) or PM housing scheme for the poor? I don't see why there should be any grievance. But what can one do if mistrust and grievance becomes a rallying point for forces opposed to Modi?" he says.

