Muslims across India celebrate Id-ul-Zuha

Muslims across India celebrated the Id-ul-Zuha, one of the two most important festivals of the Islamic calendar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the nation and wished for harmony and brotherhood in the society. Id-ul-Zuha, also known as Bakrid is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar. As per the religious belief, Id-ul-Zuhais celebrated on the day when Prophet Abraham sacrifice his son, but God asked to offer an animal instead. So, he sacrificed a goat. Traditionally, the festival of Id-ul-Zuha is celebrated two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage. The starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon. It begins on the 10th day of the one of the holiest months of the Islam calendar.