Muslims should accept Hindus as ancestors, will be easier to work as family: Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday backed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement that 'Muslims have not allowed radicalisation to spread in India'. Swamy said, "There is much higher proportion of Muslims in India, compared to Muslim communities in other parts of the world who are totally against radicals. When Al-Qaeda was spreading all over the world, like Middle-East and other parts of Europe, Indian Muslims were resisting it, we know that. So we only want the Muslims to accept that their ancestors are Hindus. Then it will be easier to work as a family." He also spoke about Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass a law in Parliament for the construction of Ram Temple saying that it's an 'alternative'.