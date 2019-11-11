Muslim workers in a Bareilly based organization rehabilitate cows

In India animals, birds and all other living creatures hold a special significance among Hindus and other religious communities. Sacred to Hindu community, cows are revered as 'Kamadhenu' or 'goddess of plenty' according to the scriptures. Beholding these beliefs of Hindu community and generosity towards all animals, many zoophilists from different religious backgrounds have raised an organization in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh in India with an aim to rescue and rehabilitate stray cows and other creatures in their locality. Take a look.