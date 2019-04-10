Muslim worker keeps Ram temple clean ahead of Ram Navmi in Bengaluru

As India is a secular country, a true example of showcasing the unity in diversity, is set by 27-year-old Saddam Hussein, who is responsible for keeping the Ram Temple clean in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar, ahead of Ram Navmi, which will be celebrated on April 14, 2019. He is doing the work from past 3 years. While speaking to ANI Saddam said, "It feels good to clean the temple. I am appreciated by everyone here for my work. I am working here since last 2-3 years."