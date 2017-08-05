Muslim women send rakhis to PM Modi, CM Yogi for their efforts on triple talaq

Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow sent 'rakhis' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of the festival of 'Raksha Bandhan'. Every year, women across the India send their love to PM Modi and tie 'rakhis' on his wrist. The women expressed their love and respect for PM Modi and CM Yogi and praised their efforts on triple talaq issue. 'Raksha Bandhan' occupies a special place in the Hindu religious calendar. This year, the festival falls on August 07.