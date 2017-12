The women in Varanasi staged a protest against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi and burnt his effigies after he opposed the Triple Talaq Bill tabled in the Parliament by Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The groups of women were seen raising slogans against him. Owaisi said this bill violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence.