Muslim women should get benefit of Pradhan Sevak service: Meenakshi Lekhi

Triple Talaq Bill has been passed in Lok Sabha. This has come as a big victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) who is striving to abolish this age-old practice in India. However, Congress and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) staged a walkout on December 27 as they had been opposing the passage of the bill in the Parliament. Meanwhile, BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi responded to its passage saying, it's a good step. Lekhi mentioned the SC verdict and what it had said earlier. The verdict said that political parties need to rise above politics and think about betterment of women. "Muslim women should also get the benefit of Pradhan Sevak service". While responding to the development that the Triple Talaq has been made a criminal offence, Lekhi attacked the opposition for opposing the bill just for the sake of political benefit.