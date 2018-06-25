Muslim woman threatened by family for running cow shelter

While India is known to consider cows sacred; a Muslim woman is facing death threats for protecting them. Mehrunisa Khan has been threatened by her husband and in-laws for working towards the protection of cows. Her parents and children have turned against her for this initiative. Despite the threats, Mehrunisa is continuing to a run a cow shelter in Neemuch district, 500 kilometres away from her home. Mehrunisa while talking to ANI said "I feel peaceful when I work for those who cannot even speak for themselves. I will continue working for them and not let these threats bring me down". She also said the threat to her life will not stop her from working in cow shelter.