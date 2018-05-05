Muslim organisations protest against Jinnah, Aligarh Muslim University

Muslim organisations protested against Aligarh Muslim University and Mohammad Ali Jinnah outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Office. The protestors held banners and shouted slogans against the administration of the University. They also tried to burn the effigy of Jinnah before the police took it away. One of the protestors said, "We have protested against the University's administration and Jinnah. He has divided India and he has proved that he was anti-India." Earlier a controversy sparked over portrait of Muhammad Ali Jinnah hung in the Students' Union Office which was protested by Hindu groups.