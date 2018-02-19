Muslim man renovates a Hindu temple in Gujarat

'Bhid Bhanjan Hanuman' Temple in the city is undergoing a makeover these days. Dedicated to Hindu god 'Hanuman' the temple is getting a fresh look with new tiles, cleaning and renovating across its premises. Time had taken its toll on the withering structure of the 500-year-old temple. It was not a pleasing sight for Moin Gulam, who spent his childhood watching a multitude of devotees seeking blessings from their beloved 'Hanuman'. Taking a note of dilapidated condition of the temple, he embarked on a mission to restore the temple on his own. Watching their Muslim brother shouldering the responsibility of renovation, Hindu community too stepped-in, to contribute in this noble cause. Although, Moin was insistent on not accepting any kind of monetary contribution, Hindu brothers helped in supervising and arranging the building material for the renovation of the temple. Presence of people like Moin in both the communities keeps the essence of communal harmony alive in this multi cultural society of India.