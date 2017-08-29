Muslim man meets his ends by making Ganesha idols

The celebrations of one of the Grand festivals of India, Ganesh Chaturthi are in full swing. People in Gujrat and Maharashtra make special arrangements to welcome their beloved lord Ganesh in their homes and societies. They keep idols of lord Ganesh at their homes and set up a stage in their colonies to enshrine the large idol of Ganesh before immersing it into a nearby water body after ten or eleven days of continuous worship. Behind some of these beautiful Ganesh idols, is the dexterity possessed by a Muslim youth from Surat who has been working overtime to shape up the perfect Idols for Ganesh Chaturthi fest. Iqbal does not find much difference between various faiths practiced in India. For this young artisan, work has become his worship. His devotion in shaping these Ganesh idols itself makes him a true devotee of Lord Ganesha. Blessed with immense talent, Iqbal makes a mark above all communal hatred and violence. Iqbal says when his customers worship the idols bought from him, it feels he is also worshipping Lord Ganesh. Iqbal Qureshi has been making Ganesha idols for the past 20 years, spreading the message of communal harmony through his work.