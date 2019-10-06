Muslim man keeps alive family tradition of making Dussehra effigies

Meet the Muslim man from Jaipur, who is busy preparing the effigies to be used on the occasion of Dussehra. The festival is celebrated across India to mark the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, the demon king of Lanka. "This year, we have made a 120-feet high Ravana effigy. I believe that people of all religious communities should stay together." Dussehra is celebrated by conducting pujas and plays of the events of the Ramayana (Ramlila) over the nine-day Navaratri and burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhkaran and Meghnad along with fireworks on the tenth day to commemorate the destruction of evil.