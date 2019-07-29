Muslim families contribute in the festivities of Kanwar Yatra

With the onset of Hindu holy month of Shravan or Sawan, begins the auspicious journey venture, Kanwar Yatra, a religious pilgrimage observed by the devotees of Lord Shiva, in different parts of India. Amid this journey, devotees, carrying Kanwar or bamboo pole with two pots suspended from either end, on their shoulders, travel through Haridwar, Gangotri and Gomukh in the state of Uttarakhand, to collect water from holy Ganges and then offer it to Shiva temples in their hometowns.Though it is a Hindu occasion, it is equally loved by the Muslim community, who work really hard for the successful conduct of this annual religious journey. One such example can be seen in Haridwar city of Uttarakhand where scores of Muslim artisans are involved in making colourful Kanwars for Hindu devotees.For years, Muslim families here are associated with this craft and this is not just a source of livelihood for them but an opportunity to serve their Hindu brethren. Praising this profound act of these Muslim craftsmen, Hindu devotees believe that this bond of love and brotherhood will keep on inspiring generations. Varansai city in Uttar Pradesh also narrates similar story of harmony where Muslim shopkeepers design and sell special clothes for Hindu devotees. Apart from clothes, various other products for Saawan are also sold here by Muslim shopkeepers who remain equally excited for the kanwar yatra and firmly believe in the thought of religious unification. Such acts of mutual tolerance where people of different communities equally participate in each other's social and religious activities, not only helps to maintain peace but also reinforce our faith in the secular fabric of the country.