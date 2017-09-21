Muslim community protests, demands shelter for Rohingya refugees in India

Hundreds of Muslims demonstrated in the national capital on Thursday, against the Central government's decision to deport Rohingya refugees as the Indian top court hears a challenge to the proposed repatriation. Led by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, an Islamic organisation, protesters demanded that India should instead provide shelter to the members of the persecuted community, who have been forced to leave their homes in Myanmar's western Rakhine State following a military crackdown. Meanwhile, one of the protesters termed the government's allegations of Rohingya refugees having terrorist links as false and sought proof.