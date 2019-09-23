Muslim clerics, MEPs address media in Geneva on Jammu and Kashmir

Muslim Clerics from India, Members of European Parliament and experts jointly addressed media at Geneva Press Club in Geneva on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. They supported the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35(A) saying that it will help bring more development and prosperity in J-K and Ladakh. Pakistan has done almost all possible efforts to destabilise Kashmir by promoting terrorism, but it has failed to success in its anti-India propaganda. Besides Maulana Madani and Syed Salman Chishty, Charles Tannock, Former MEP, Fulvio Martusciella, MEP, Mario Silva, Former Member of Canadian Parliament, Thierry Mariani, MEP, Guiseppe Ferrandino, MEP were present at the press conference.