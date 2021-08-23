Muslim Bangles Seller Thrashed in Madhya Pradesh, Congress Targets Shivraj Govt

A 25-year-old man who was selling bangles was thrashed by a group of men in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore after he allegedly revealed his Muslim identity. The incident was captured on camera and has been doing the rounds on social media. Authorities registered a case after hundreds of people from the minority community surrounded the police station to demand action against the accused. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a police investigation revealed that the man, Tasleem, was using a fake identity for his profession, adding that strict action will be taken against both the sides.

Congress and other political parties have criticised the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government over the incident. Imran Pratapgarhi, who is the national chairman of Congress’ minority department, tweeted a video of the incident, and said the clip is not of Afghanistan, but from Indore where, he said, the bangles seller was looted and thrashed in full public view.

The video shows a group of men taking the trader’s wares out of his bag and hurling abuses at him. They then began beating up the helpless man. Pratapgarhi asked when will the government take action against such “terrorists”?

Former Aam Aadmi Party leader, Kumar Vishwas, retweeted Pratapgarhi’s video, and urged Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take action against such anarchy. Vishwas added that anyone who violates the Constitution, irrespective of their religion, is a traitor and should be treated like one.

एक चूड़ी बेचनेवाले को घेरकर लतियाते ये दर्जन भर लोग अगर इतने ही वीर हैं तो जरा सीमा पर जाकर दुश्मन के आगे ज़ोर दिखाएँ ? आशा है @ChouhanShivraj जी इस खुली अराजकता पर आप ख़ामोश नहीं रहेंगे।क़ानून-संविधान के ख़िलाफ़ जाने वाले किसी धर्म/मज़हब के हों देशद्रोही हैं।क़ानून सब पर लागू हो https://t.co/XfDKF3PKw2 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) August 22, 2021

The state home minister, on the other hand, has highlighted a police report which said that Tasleem had two Aadhaar cards and was using a Hindu name to sell bangles to women during Sawan after which the incident took place.

Indore Superintendent of Police (East), Ashutosh Bagari, said they are investigating the incident and assured that they will soon nab the culprits. He also urged the common public to not view the case communally, adding that some people are trying to disrupt the communal harmony in Indore for the past few days.

