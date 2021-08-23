Muslim Bangle Seller Thrashed in Indore, Looted for Being in a 'Hindu Area'

In another disturbing video, rising communal frenzy found its target in a Muslim bangle seller in Madhya Pradesh’ Indore on Sunday, 22 August, where the bangle seller was brutally beaten, abused, and allegedly looted by a group of men. The video of the incident has since gone viral.

The group of men can be seen beating up the bangle seller solely because he is a Muslim and threatening him to never sell bangles in a Hindu area again. On the basis of a complaint by the victim, the police registered an FIR. However, no arrests have been made yet.

The 25-year-old sells bangles in Indore and is a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district.

What Can Be Seen in the Video?

The video shows that while the bangle seller is held on the ground, a man wearing a saffron-coloured kurta empties his bag and declares for his bangles to be taken away by women in the neighbourhood. A crowd of men can be seen standing around while the bangle seller is interrogated. He continues to plead, while some men thrash him.

Eventually, a person instigates other people to beat him up. The instigator asks them to beat him up at least to take revenge of the Bombay bazaar incident. The bangle seller tries to run away twice, but is caught and thrashed again.

Public Outrage

Sharing the video of the beating, Congress' Minority Cell National President Imran Pratapgarhi demanded MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take action against the accused.

""This video is not from Afghanistan but today is from Indore, in Madhya Pradesh of Shivraj Chauhan ji's dreams, a Muslim selling bangles is looted and lynched in public. PM Narendra Modi ji did you want to make this India? When will the terrorists be acted upon?"" - Imran Pratapgarhi

Retweeting Pratapgarhi's tweet, Dr Kumar Vishwas wrote in Hindi, "If these dozen people surrounding the bangle seller are so brave, then why don’t they go to the border and show their strength in front of the enemy? I hope Shivraj Singh Chouhan will not remain silent on this exposed anarchy. People going against the law and India’s Constitution may be of any religion, but are anti-nationals. The law should be applicable to all."

Police Did Not Take Cognisance When the Video Went Viral

When the video went viral on social media, it also reached the incharge of Banganga police station, but the police argued that no one had complained yet.

Meanwhile, people protested and reached the Central Police Station of Indore.

However, by then the complainant had reached the Banganga police station, after which the police registered a case.

Indore SP Ashutosh Bagri said that a man had gone to sell bangles in Banganga area, some people assaulted him and said objectionable words to him. Based on the complainant’s complaint, the police registered a case.

What the FIR Mentions

The FIR reads, "Around 2.30 pm 5-6 people came, asked my name and when I told my name, they started beating me. I had Rs 10,000 in cash which they snatched, they also snatched my mobile, my Aadhar card and other documents, and also robbed me of bangles worth about Rs 25,000. He repeatedly abused me by calling me a ka*%^ and Muslim. They also strangulated me while beating me, and threw stones at me."

In the Bombay bazaar incident, two girls and a person present with them were allegedly assaulted and their Aadhaar cards were checked. Sunday's incident is purportedly said to be payback for this.

Meanwhile, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra addressed the issue and said, “The Home Department’s report is that the man used to sell bangles. He was in the neighbourhood selling bangles, while using a Hindu name. However, he was from a different community (Muslim). Like this, he used to sell bangles to Hindu women, from where the dispute rose. After which, the investigation began on both the sides.”

