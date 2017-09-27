Muslim artisans prepare effigy of Ravana for Dussehra

As the preparations for Hindu festival Dussehra across India are in full swing, Muslim artisans from Surat in Gujarat are busy these days in giving finishing touches to effigies of Ravana ahead of the festival. Setting an example of communal harmony, a team of Muslim artisans have come all the way from Mathura to prepare the effigies. Dussehra is regarded as the day when Lord Rama defeated Ravana, demon-king of Lanka and rescued his abducted wife, Sita. As per the custom, the effigy of the demon king is vilified and burnt in most parts of the country. It also marks the triumph of good over evil.