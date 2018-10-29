Muslim artisans make lamps to light up Hindu houses on Diwali

India is well known around the world for its 'Unity in Diversity'. Upholding this unification, every festival in India represents the sense of brotherhood and syncretism beholden among the diversified population of the country. Emboldening this fact, several Muslim families in the Aligarh city of Uttar Pradesh are busy making lamps to light up the evening of Hindu festival Diwali. Take a look. The festival of lights, Diwali is just round the corner. Markets are flooded with customers ahead of the festival to buy decorated lamps to light up the new moon Diwali night. On the other side in a small village of Aligarh, a Muslim family too is busy making clay lamps for their Hindu brothers, who would come to Abdul Salam to collect their orders.