Music speaks universal language, transcends geographical boundaries and unites people: VP Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu visited National Museum of Indian Cinema in Mumbai and attended 'Chirag', a concert organised by South Asian Symphony Orchestra at National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) on Friday. He spoke about the importance of music. Naidu said, "Music speaks a universal language. It transcends geographical boundaries and unites people. We, in India always maintain the musical gathering, an effective form of yoga that is spiritual discipline. That exactly an orchestra consisting of many musicians, sets how to do. Each and every member of the orchestra has to concentrate on his/her own instrument but at the same time synchronize with other musicians. It is a supreme example of preserving your own identity. In a relationship between music and human beings is probably the ability to live and remove all the differences. The great composer Robert Schumann said that 'to send light into the darkness of men's hearts - such is the duty of the artist'. Music is a powerful art that it can transform equality to our lives."