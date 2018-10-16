Music fests becoming vital part of India's music culture: Papon

Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Singer Papon, who has lent his voice to popular Hindi film songs like "Jiyein kyun" and "Moh moh ke dhaage", will soon perform at a festival dedicated to Bollywood music. He says such events are becoming an important part of the country's music culture.

"Indian music, especially Bollywood music has always got recognition not only in India, but also abroad. Music festivals are becoming an important part of the music culture in India. We see many Indian artistes going abroad for shows and music tours," Papon said in a statement.

He will perform at Bollywood Music Project 4.0, to be held here October 20-21.

"It's good to see a dedicated music festival just for Bollywood. My performance is going to be very special and unique. You will also see my jamming with my fans," he added.

The festival, where singer Divya Kumar will pay tribute to the late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, has a line-up of over 60 artistes.

Singer-composer Amit Trivedi, whose tunes for "Andhadhun" are taking the music charts by storm, will be the headliner for Day 2 of the gala. He is excited.

"We have specially curated a playlist based on the songs that have gained a lot of popularity in the past. Besides that, I have also included songs that audiences have not heard in the past. As Bollywood Music Project is a live concert, the audience can witness an entirely different version of the original songs," Trivedi said.

Singer-composer Mithoon of "Tum hi ho" fame, will be performing songs that are close to his heart -- be it from "Aashiqui 2", "Anwar" or "Half Girlfriend".

"All these songs are an integral part of my life and I am sure the audiences are going to have a great time. I have spent many years in the studio but this time I'm reaching out to my listeners directly. I will be blessed to have people be a part of it because they have been a part of my journey," Mithoon said.

