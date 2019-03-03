Muscular policy of govt in Kashmir pushing people into militancy: P Chidambaram

Speaking during a book release event on Saturday, Congress leader P Chidambaram said rather than engaging with Kashmiris, the government is adopting militaristic and majoritarian approach which is pushing more and more people into the arms of militancy. Chidambaram said, "Unlike other States, Kashmir didn't accede to India unconditionally. They acceded to India under what is called an instrument of accession. They ceded to government of India only four subjects, and said in all other matters, we will be autonomous. Most people don't know it, and those who know it have forgotten or conveniently ignored it. What Kashmiri people want is to allow them to run their own state. We are adopting a muscular, militaristic and majoritarian approach, which is pushing people more and more into the arms of the militants. The only way to deal with Kashmir is to try to engage with the people."