Muscular India: In a new book, Michiel Baas examines masculinity, mobility and the new middle class

"What does it take to become middle class? Or perhaps more succinctly: what does it take to convincingly pull off the idea of 'confidently' belonging to the middle class? As a new entrant, how does one lose the skin of newness, one's entry being suspect and up for inspection and judgement?" asks Michiel Baas, author of the fascinating new book Muscular India: Masculinity, Mobility and the New Middle Class (2020).

Published by Context, an imprint of Westland Publications, Baas' book explores how fitness trainers in the gyms of urban India use their 'bodily capital' for 'upward mobility'. It is based on 10 years of research that involved building relationships, spending time with his research participants in their homes and workplaces, and trying to make sense of their stories in the broader socio-political context of a transforming India. The author is an anthropologist by training, and is currently with the University of Amsterdam.

Baas has had a long engagement with India. In the past, he has researched Indian student migration to Australia, and the lives of IT professionals in Bengaluru. He was also associated with Nalanda University (Delhi/Rajgir), a coordinator with the International Institute of Asian Studies (Leiden), and a long-term research fellow with the Asia Research Institute of the National University of Singapore.

Excerpts from an interview:

Filmmaker-writer Paromita Vohra has called your book 'a tender and absorbing story of muscular men, their searching hearts, their quest to matter in the world'. How did your training as an anthropologist help you tell this story?

I am trained to listen and observe. Spending longer periods of time with the guys in this book " and visiting them over the years " helped gain insight into their lives in a way that a shorter term project probably wouldn't have. One of my reasons for writing this book was to give young, new middle-class men to have space to breathe and talk about themselves. They are often reflected on negatively, up to the point that all they seem interested in is eve-teasing and mistreating their wives. This was not my experience. They appeared to share these concerns about the ill-treatment of women in public spaces.

Could you share a bit of the process that went into your striking book cover, the elements in it, and what it means to you?

The cover picture is by Bengaluru-based photographer Cop Shiva. It is part of a project where he captures newcomers (internal migrants) to the city in front of fading murals. My book is partly set in Bengaluru, and explores how new middle-class men make sense of the rapid urban changes around them. Cop Shiva's work does something similar. He is a friend, [and] when I mentioned the book, he immediately proposed this picture; it really does capture what I am trying to describe. Here we have a bold young man who is proud of his body, posing in [a] public space, thinking of the city as his own; his presence can no longer be ignored. But who is he, what is his story, and how did he come to master his body the way he did?

I have been coming to India for about two decades now, and the city of Bengaluru is the one I am most familiar with because my partner is originally from there. Earlier I have written about the way Bengaluru has changed because of the influx of IT companies. There are interesting parallels in the way the older/upper middle-class reflects on social climbers. These new middle-class Indians are perceived to lack the comportment, morality and behaviour that the upper middle-class likes to associate itself with.

Where did you conduct your fieldwork? How did you make contact with people? What was the incentive for them to participate in your research?

Most of the research was conducted in Delhi and Chennai, besides Mumbai and Bengaluru, but I also spent time in Patna where I interviewed men in two different gyms. In the book, I focus only on the four megacities. They are easier to compare as they struggle with similar issues of urban expansion, growing populations, and the mushrooming of new places of leisure and consumption. When I was involved with Nalanda University " at the time mainly operating from Delhi but now located in Rajgir (Bihar) " I joined a small neighbourhood gym, which became an important site of research. It gave me a deep understanding of how Delhiites from various class positions reflect on and relate to each other.

Story continues