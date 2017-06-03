Murray vs Del Porto live: Watch French Open 2017 tennis on TV, online

Getty

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have already made it to the round of 16 of the French Open 2017. Roger Federer has not participated in the tennis Grand Slam this year. So, who's the other big name missing? Guessed it right, it's World No. 1 Andy Murray.

However, reaching the round of 16 isn't that easy for Murray. The Scotsman takes on a crunching challenge in Argentina's Juan Martin Del Porto on Day 7 at the Roland Garros on Saturday, June 3.

Other hotshots — Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori — are also in contention for the round of 16 entry at French Open 2017.

More from IBTimes India: India successfully test-fires nuclear-capable Prithvi-II ballistic missile, in latest push for modernisation

It's not been a very smooth ride so far for Murray as the 30-year-old player has dropped a set each in his previous French Open matches against Kuznetsov and Klizan.

View photos juan martin del porto, french open More

Getty

Del Porto, meanwhile, has had a smooth sailing so far — winning his first round match in three sets against compatriot Guido Pella and later, bagging a lucky win against Nicolas Almagro, after the Spaniard had to retire in the third set of the match.

Head-to-head record

More from IBTimes India: Best 4G data tariff plans for June 2017 from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Bharti Airtel, Idea, BSNL

Murray 6-3 Del Porto

Match schedule

Date : June 3

: June 3 Time : Approx 12 pm local time (3:30 pm IST)

: Approx 12 pm local time (3:30 pm IST) Venue: Philippe-Chatrier Court, Stade Roland Garros

Where to watch live

More from IBTimes India: BBC's Poldark to get steamier in series 3 as Demelza's shirtless brothers arrive in new trailer [VIDEO]

India: TV: Star Sports Select HD1 and Star Sports Select HD2. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: ITV. Live Streaming: ITV Hub.

Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.

USA: TV: Tennis TV and NBC Sports. Live Streaming: NBC Sports Live Extra.

Canada: TV: TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5. Live Streaming: TSN TV.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.

Europe: TV: EuroSport. Live Streaming: EuroSport Player.

Related Articles