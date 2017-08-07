Murray maintains top spot in ATP rankings

Madrid, Aug 7 (IANS) Britain's Andy Murray has maintained his position on top of the men's Association of Tennis Professionals world singles rankings released on Monday, with 7.750 points.

There were no changes in this week's rankings, with Spain's Rafael Nadal on the second spot, followed by Switzerland's Roger Federer on third, reports Efe.

However, with Murray out of action because of a hip injury, Nadal has the opportunity to take top spot for the first time since July 2014 if he reaches the semi-finals of the Coupe Rogers Tournament in Montreal, which kicks off this week.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Andy Murray (UK) 7,750 points

2. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 7,465

3. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6,545

4. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 5,780

5. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 5,325

6. Marin Cilic (Croatia) 5,155

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,065

8. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 3,560

9. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,320

10. Milos Raonic (Canada) 3,220.

--IANS

gau/vt