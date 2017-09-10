    Murray, Hingis win mixed doubles title at US Open

    Indo Asian News Service

    New York, Sep 10 (IANS) Top seeds Jamie Murray of Britain and Swiss Martina Hingis won their second successive Grand Slam mixed doubles tennis title with a 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 victory over Michael Venus of New Zealand and Chinese Taipei's Chan Hao-Ching in the final.

    Murray and Hingis had already won Wimbledon in July while Saturday's triumph took their record as a team to a perfect 10-0, reports Xinhua news agency.

    "With the super tie-breaker, we know how to play the opponents," said Hingis, who was celebrating the 20th anniversary of her singles win in New York as a 16-year-old.

    "We had a great first set, second, we let go a little bit, but in the super tie-breaker, I know we can still lift it up and play great tennis," she added.

    Hingis and Murray said they are ready to play the Australian Open together next year.

    "It's a great opportunity for me to compete with Martina. She's such a great player, a huge champion of the game," he said.

