Murray continues to lead ATP rankings, Zverev enters top 10

Madrid, May 22 (IANS) Briton Andy Murray continued to lead the men's Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) world singles rankings released on Monday, while Germany's Alexander Zverev jumped to 10th place.

Zverev entered the rankings after his victory against Serbian Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3, in the Rome Masters final on Sunday.

The 20-year-old German became the only player born in the 1990s to win a Masters 1000, reaching the top 10 list for the first time in his career.

Additionally, Djokovic came in second, followed by Swiss Stan Wawrinka.

The current ATP rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Andy Murray (UK) 10,370 points

2. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 7,445

3. Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) 5,445

4. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 5,375

5. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 5,035

6. Milos Raonic (Canda) 4,360

7. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 4,145

8. Marin Cilic (Crotia) 3,765

9. Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3,560

10. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 3,150.

