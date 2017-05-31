Murray advances to second round of French Open

Paris, May 31 (IANS) British world No. 1 Andy Murray defeated Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0 at the French Open to advance to the second round.

Murray needed almost two and a half hours to beat the Russian world No. 73 here on Tuesday, reports Efe.

The 30-year-old Scotsman, the finalist at Roland Garros in 2016, did not impress during his first match at the year's second Grand Slam event.

"It was quite windy today and that can make things difficult," Murray said.

Murray will play Slovakia's Martin Klizan, who knocked out Frenchman Laurent Lokoli, in the second round.

