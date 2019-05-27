Murders of BJP workers won't be tolerated: Shahnawaz Hussain

While speaking to ANI, Former Union Minister and National Spokesperson of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shahnawaz Hussain on recent murders of BJP workers in Amethi and West Bengal said, "BJP tolerated all the violence that took place in West Bengal keeping in mind the model code of conduct. However if BJP workers are killed, that won't be tolerated. We would raise our voice through a democratic manner. Smriti Irani has taken full responsibility of BJP worker's family who has been killed. Whosoever who has done this would be punished severely. We have demanded that investigations should be done in the matter and the murderer should be caught." "People of Kashi are very proud of Narendra Modi ji. Today there is a wave of happiness in Kashi. Sonia ji should not worry. Modi ji is working towards taking India forward. He is fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream," he added.