'This is the murder of democracy', says Ghulam Nabi Azad after JandK leaders put under house arrest

Most prominent political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir have been put under house arrest late night. Speaking on Kashmir turmoil senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that mainstream political parties are being destroyed and democracy is being eliminated. "Democracy is being eliminated in India and Kashmir. Mainstream political parties are being destroyed. I can understand that so far non-mainstream political parties have been house arrested, we had no objections, but if these mainstream political parties leaders who are fighting for India is put under house arrest, then what kind of politics is BJP doing."