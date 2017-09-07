Muralitharan declines comment on Sri Lanka's cricket fiasco

Kolkata, Sep 7 (IANS) Sri Lankan spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan on Thursday refused to comment on India's just-concluded tour of Sri Lanka, saying he has "no reaction" to give after the islanders gave a horrible account of themselves, losing 9-0 over three Tests, five ODIs and one-off T20 international.

"Reaction? No reaction. As far as India-Sri Lanka series is concerned, I have nothing to say," Muralitharan told reporters here.

India lorded over the hosts on all fronts in the past one and half months, becoming the first visiting team to whitewash a home side 9-0 in a tour comprising of all three formats.

Muralitharan, meanwhile, is in the city for Vision 2020 programme by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) aimed at helping state cricketers perform better in the domestic season starting with the Ranji Trophy.

Along with Indian batting great VVS Laxman, the ace Sri Lankan offie spent an entire day with the likes of Manoj Tiwary and co.

"It's going really well. The team is preparing for the Ranji Trophy and U-23 tournaments," Muralitharan said.

Bengal will take on defending champions Gujarat in practice games ahead of the Ranji season. Muralitharan said it will be helpful for the players to get game-time and for them as well to see who is in form and who is not.

"It is helpful to play practice matches before any tournament as we can see which are the players who are in form," he said.

The 45-year-old, who has taken 800 Test wickets and has 534 ODI scalps, refused to comment on left-arm tweaker Pragyan Ojha who has not been given a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the CAB and is yet to join Bengal practice.

"I am here to coach these guys. I don't know what happened between them (CAB and Ojha). I can't comment on that. Bengal have replacements for Ojha. He is an experienced bowler but we have other good young bowlers."

