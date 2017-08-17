Murali Vijay, Jonty Rhodes to attend Surfing Festival

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) India Test opener Murali Vijay and South African legend Jonty Rhodes will attend the fifth edition of Covelong Point Surf, Music and Yoga Festival, starting here from August 25.

The championship is recognised by Surfing Federation of India and will see top men's and women's surfers from across the country vie for the top spots under seven categories namely Novice (U-12), Groms (U-16), Juniors (17-22 Years), Seniors (23-30 Years), Masters (31 Years and above); Women (all ages), Open Category (Foreign Nationals).

The registration for the fifth edition of the Covelong Point Surf, Music & Yoga Festival is currently open.

"We have come a long way since 2013, surfing has grown exponentially all these years putting Covelong Village right on the map as a premier surfing destination, and has also produced some of the best surfers in the country from time to time," said Ram Mohan Paranjape, Vice President, Surfing Federation of India.

"I am very confident of an extremely competitive field this year as well at the Covelong Point Surf, Music & Yoga Festival," he added.

--IANS

gau/dg