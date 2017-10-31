Munro hopes Kiwis to maintain unbeaten run vs India in T20Is

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) On the eve of the opening T20 International against India here on Wednesday, explosive New Zealand opener Colin Munro hoped on Tuesday that the Kiwis maintain their unbeaten streak over the hosts.

The Kiwis have won all five of the T20 matches they have played against India and hope to repeat their success in the shortest format, especially after narrowly losing the One-Day International (ODI) series 1-2.

Munro, who top-scored for the tourists with a 62-ball 75 in the third clash at Kanpur, is hoping the team rediscovers its winning ways at the Ferozshah Kotla ground.

"Everyone looks forward to T20. I think it's a lot of fun, we enjoy it and we have been lucky enough in the last couple of years to be successful in it," Munro said at the pre-match press conference here.

"We have a good record against India. So we are looking forward to this one. Hopefully we can get off to a good start," he added.

The 30-year-old is wary of India's new-ball pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah.

"I'd like to say that I want to go and blast off in the first 10 overs but it's not always going to be the case, especially when you are playing against Bhuvi and Bumrah. They are probably two of the best opening bowlers in these conditions," he said.

