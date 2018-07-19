Mumbai's Elphinstone Road station is now Prabhadevi

Gurgaon ban gaya Gurugram and so on..... There is a long of renamed roads, areas and historic places in India. The latest in the list of renamed places is Mumbai's Elphinstone Road station, it is renamed as Prabhadevi station. Prabhadevi is the name of the area in the vicinity of the station. It derives its name from the 300-year-old temple of the deity there. Changes had been made to the station boards, indicators and PA system. The station code for Prabhadevi is PBHD. The decision to change the name of the station to Prabhadevi was passed in the winter session of the Maharashtra Assembly in Nagpur on December 16, 2016.